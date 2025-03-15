CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.38 and last traded at $76.34. 220,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,880,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.06. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.37 and a beta of 3.58.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after buying an additional 1,357,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after buying an additional 794,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

