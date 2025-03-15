C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) dropped 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.55). Approximately 21,797,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of £557.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.40.

In other C&C Group news, insider Roger Alexander White acquired 100,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($156,512.74). Also, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 13,439 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($25,553.40). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 179,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,983. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

