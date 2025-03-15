Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 26.50%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 1,429,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.72.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

