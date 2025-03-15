Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.62 and last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 156133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $2,487,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Century Communities by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

