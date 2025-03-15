Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 46.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 90.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 226,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,397,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $351.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.37.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

