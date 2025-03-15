Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheer during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Cheer in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in shares of Cheer in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cheer by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,614,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 312,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Cheer stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 26,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Cheer has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

