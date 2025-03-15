Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.43 and last traded at $152.76. Approximately 2,064,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,552,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,560,000 after buying an additional 171,089 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 140,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.