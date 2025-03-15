CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

CHS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHSCM opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

