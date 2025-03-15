CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
CHS Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CHSCM opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $26.19.
CHS Company Profile
