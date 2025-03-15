Citizens Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CIZN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Citizens has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a report on Sunday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

