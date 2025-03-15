Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.02.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

