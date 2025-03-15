Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Clarus has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

