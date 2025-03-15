Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Announces Earnings Results

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Clearmind Medicine Trading Up 0.9 %
CMND opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clearmind Medicine has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.30.
About Clearmind Medicine
