Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Announces Earnings Results

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Clearmind Medicine Trading Up 0.9 %

CMND opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clearmind Medicine has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.30.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

