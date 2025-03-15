Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.82. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 96,870 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.