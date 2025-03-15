Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1,014.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Accenture by 16.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,401 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $745,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 14.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Accenture by 35.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 8.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $318.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.97. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,625.26. This represents a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.52.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

