Clearstead Trust LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $415.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $548.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.