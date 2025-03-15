Clearstead Trust LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 397,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 262,693 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $22.20 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

