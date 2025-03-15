Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 51 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $214.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

