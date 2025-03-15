Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 51,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Code Chain New Continent Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.
About Code Chain New Continent
Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.
