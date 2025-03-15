Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $15.80. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 106,427 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

