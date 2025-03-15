Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colruyt Group stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.15.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

