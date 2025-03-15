Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Shares of Colruyt Group stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.15.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
