Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,747,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $40,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

