Comparing Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 3.92 -$125.29 million ($0.52) -80.85 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.17 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -967.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlanta Braves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -6.56% -8.48% -2.85% Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlanta Braves and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.72%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Atlanta Braves’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Atlanta Braves on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

