Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

