Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

