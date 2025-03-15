Contrasting Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) & CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CollPlant Biotechnologies and Anteris Technologies Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 282.26%. Anteris Technologies Global has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.52%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Anteris Technologies Global.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $650,000.00 57.63 -$7.02 million ($1.54) -2.12 Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 90.94 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Anteris Technologies Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anteris Technologies Global has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Anteris Technologies Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies -2,680.00% -77.05% -61.43% Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats CollPlant Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; as well as develops injectable breast implants and 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures. It has collaboration agreements with Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; International Society for Biofabrication; AbbVie; and STEMCELL Technologies. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

