Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,400 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 2,467,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 8,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,247. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.
About Converge Technology Solutions
