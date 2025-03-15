Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $11.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.