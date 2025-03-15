Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $340.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average of $372.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.