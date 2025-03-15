Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CVALF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,630. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Covalon Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

