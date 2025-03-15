Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

Shares of CELZ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 155,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,064. Creative Medical Technology has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.