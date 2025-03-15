D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 37,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 268,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-BOX Technologies

In other D-BOX Technologies news, Director David Mclurg acquired 196,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$32,846.58. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

