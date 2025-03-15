Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 646,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.5 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $27.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $27.00.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.