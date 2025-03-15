Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the February 13th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Data I/O Trading Up 4.7 %

DAIO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

