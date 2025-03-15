Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,758 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.1 %

FTAI opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.00 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.63.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.