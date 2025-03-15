DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.4 %

DKS opened at $194.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $182.84 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,351,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,562,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

