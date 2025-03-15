Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 132,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 94,957 shares.The stock last traded at $35.67 and had previously closed at $35.89.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

