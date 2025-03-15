Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Short Interest Down 34.4% in February

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 478,600 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,833,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NVDD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.58. 13,361,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

