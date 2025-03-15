Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 58,278,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 47,549,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.