Diversified Enterprises LLC Acquires 304 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.