Diversified Enterprises LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

