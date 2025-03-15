Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversified Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $876,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.05 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average of $190.01. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

