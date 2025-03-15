Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $52.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
