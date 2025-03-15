Diversified Enterprises LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Diversified Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,383,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,394,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,969,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 224,413 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,249,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

