Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.05 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 150,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

