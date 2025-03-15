Doheny Asset Management CA Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 7.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

