Ecor1 Capital, Llc Acquires 320,690 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,040,851 shares in the company, valued at $184,309,377.99. The trade was a 2.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $992,533.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $295,765.47.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40.

On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $853,556.36.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 11,958 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $168,846.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 16,692 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,030.96.

Zymeworks Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ZYME opened at $12.25 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 280,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.