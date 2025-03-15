Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Sells $818,240.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $813.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $844.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $771.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 139,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.