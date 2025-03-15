Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.