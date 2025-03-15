Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 billion.
Enel Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.62 on Friday. Enel has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.
Enel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enel
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.