Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 billion.

Enel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.62 on Friday. Enel has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

