Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 113.4% in February

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the February 13th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 334,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enel has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

